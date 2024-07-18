Mooresville man accused of sexually assaulting underage neighbor

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville say a 27-year-old man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl who lived nearby.

According to the Mooresville Police Department on Thursday, investigators got a report about the sexual assault on Tuesday. Officers spoke with the parents of the 13-year-old girl who said they learned about “inappropriate conduct between the victim and an adult neighbor.”

Police spoke with the neighbor, and the department says he admitted to giving the girl marijuana and having sex with her. He also told officers he knew the girl was underage.

Erick Mauricio Guevara

MPD identified the suspect as Erick Mauricio Guevara, and he was charged with felony statutory rape of a child under 15, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Guevara was taken to jail and held without bond, according to police.

