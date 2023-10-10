Mooresville man accused of stealing ambulance, leading police chase while on bond

IREDELL COUNTY, S.C. — A man is accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase while out on bond for another vehicle theft.

Investigators said on Friday around 5 a.m., a Mooresville Police Department officer saw an Iredell County EMS ambulance flying down Highway 150. The officer saw the ambulance speeding east with its siren on and no emergency lights.

The officer reached out to county dispatchers, who said there were no EMS units heading to calls in the Mooresville area at that time.

That was when the officer started following the ambulance. The officer saw the driver commit several traffic violations on Highway 150, East Plaza Drive and Iredell Avenue, including in neighborhoods of of Iredell Avenue.

When the officer tried to pull the ambulance over, the driver didn’t stop and led officers on a short chase. Eventually, it stopped on Moore Avenue and the driver, Dezire Raequan Goldman, 26, of Mooresville, was arrested.

Officers later learned the ambulance had been stolen from outside the emergency room entrance at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Goldman was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, failure to stop for red light, and speeding and resisting an officer.

Goldman was also served with a warrant out of Statesville for felony larceny of a motor vehicle for the theft of the ambulance.

Goldman is in the Iredell County jail with no bond. Police said he had been released on bond two days before the incident after being charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Speeding led to crash into ambulance in University City; charges filed)

CMPD: Speeding led to crash into ambulance in University City; charges filed

©2023 Cox Media Group