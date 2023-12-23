Mooresville man celebrates $100K lottery win off of newly released digital game

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man from Mooresville is $100,000 richer just in time for the holidays after playing a digital lottery game.

Francis Garcia Arita and his wife broke out in celebration on Sunday after seeing the amount they had won.

“It was wild,” Arita said. “I still don’t believe it. Just unreal.”

Arita won his substantial prize by playing a digital game called The Lamp. He bet $20 to win $100,000; the odds of that win are one in one million. Arita says his wife was the first to hear the big news.

“We were jumping around,” he said. “She was so happy.”

Arita says he started playing digital instant games after seeing a TV commercial for them. He explained that he already had the app installed, so he tried it, kept winning, and decided to keep playing until he won the $100,000 prize.

On Friday, he claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state taxes, Arita took home $71,256.

He says he plans to use some of the money for bills and save the rest.

