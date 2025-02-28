Mooresville man wins $325K jackpot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man has won a more than $325,000 jackpot, according to lottery officials.

Chad Welch said he bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play.

His ticket matched all five numbers in the Oct. 6 drawing to win the jackpot.

Lottery officials said Welch won half of the $649,128 total jackpot after another ticket also matched all five numbers.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $232,878.

