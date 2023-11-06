Mooresville police chief elected as vice chair of IACP

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Chief of the Mooresville Police Department, Ron Campurciani, has been elected as the Executive Committee Vice Chair of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Midsized Agencies Division.

Campurciani was given the position during the 2023 IACP conference in San Diego, California. He’ll be in the vice chair position for the next two years before it ends at the 2025 IACP Conference.

The IACP is the largest association for police leaders in the world, with more than 30,000 members in about 170 countries.

In the IACP, the Midsize Agency Division is made up of all departments across the country that have between 50 and 999 sworn officers.

“I am honored to be elected to serve as the Vice Chair of the Midsized Agencies Division by my peers across the country who make up the Midsize Agencies Division,” Campurciani said. “Mooresville will have a voice on issues affecting law enforcement nationally and internationally, from policy to retention, training, technology usage, and more.”

Campuriciani has more than 38 years of experience in law enforcement across the United States. Before joining the Mooresville Police Department in 2019, he served as the Chief of Police in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Executive Director of the Western Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.

