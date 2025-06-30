Mooresville police distribute bicycle helmets to children

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officers with the Mooresville Police Department handed out bicycle helmets to children in the area on Saturday.

Mooresville Police Officers Dave Harding, Benjamin Kuzmunich, and Joshua Ammons went to Piedmont Pointe on Saturday and gave out 15 bicycle helmets.

Officials said the helmets were made available through a grant. Police have distributed 48 helmets so far to help keep Mooresville children safe.

