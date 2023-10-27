Mooresville police involved in chase along I-77 into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Mooresville Police Department was involved in a chase along Interstate 77 into Charlotte.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said they were chasing a stolen vehicle that was driving “blacked out.”

However, the chase was canceled after officers lost sight of the vehicle, according to police.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor monitored the chase through DOT cameras.

At one point, around four officers appeared to be chasing the vehicle.

