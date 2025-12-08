Mooresville road reopens ahead of schedule after three-month closure

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville road has reopened three months ahead of schedule.

West Wilson Avenue is located between Highway 21 and the entrance to Country Club Apartments. It was closed in mid-September for widening, installation of a multi-use path, and traffic flow improvements at the intersection with the highway.

Crews completed the work requiring the road closure in less than three months, despite initial expectations for a six-month closure.

This project is part of a larger initiative to widen Brawley School Road to a four-lane divided road between Interstate 77 and Highway 21. The project includes U-turn bulb-outs, signalized intersections, bike lanes, and sidewalks.

NCDOT expects all construction for the Brawley School Road widening project to be completed by early 2029.

VIDEO: Council voting on $31 million to resurface hundreds of Charlotte’s roads

Council voting on $31 million to resurface hundreds of Charlotte’s roads

©2025 Cox Media Group