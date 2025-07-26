Mooresville woman arrested for kidnapping

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, Mooresville Police Department responded to a possible kidnapping of a 4-year-old child.

The child was in the custody of Iredell County Department of Social Services when the child’s mother, Haley Ervin, 3O, took the child without permission.

Haley Ervin

Officers determined that the child was staying with a relative when Ervin took the child without authorization.

On July 25, MPD detectives, with assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Rowan County.

Ervin and the child were located at the residence, leading to Ervin’s arrest for first degree kidnapping.

Following her arrest, Ervin was transported to Iredell County Jail and held on no bond.

The child was safely returned to the custody of Iredell County Department of Social Services.

