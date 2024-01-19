More bitter cold in store for the weekend

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte region is bracing for frigid weather again this weekend, Severe Weather Center 9 forecasts.

Wind coming from the northwest has already started picking up Friday, which will plunge our temperatures into the teens by nightfall.

The Carolinas will finally be feeling the BIG chill the rest of the country has been feeling for days! Bundle up this weekend - these temps mean business 🥶@wsoctv pic.twitter.com/mVvS5GMeWv — Madi Baggett (@madithemet) January 19, 2024

On Saturday, many communities will struggle to get above freezing. The cold will stay through the night with more teens on the way Saturday night.

The cold weather means we could see issues pop up from pipes freezing, especially for northern counties.

We finally get back above freezing for everyone by Sunday afternoon.

The weather is going to be brutally chill this weekend. Temps crash into the teens tonight (wind chills single digits.) We barely get above freezing tomorrow afternoon (some areas north won't.) Wind chill values will make it feel like teens and 20s all day tomorrow. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/GgspZEE0Hh — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 19, 2024

Though the temperatures will be cold, it will be a sunny weekend.

A bigger warming trend is coming for next week.

(WATCH BELOW: Friday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Joe Puma)

Friday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Joe Puma

©2024 Cox Media Group