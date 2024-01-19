Local

More bitter cold in store for the weekend

By Severe Weather Center 9

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte region is bracing for frigid weather again this weekend, Severe Weather Center 9 forecasts.

Wind coming from the northwest has already started picking up Friday, which will plunge our temperatures into the teens by nightfall.

On Saturday, many communities will struggle to get above freezing. The cold will stay through the night with more teens on the way Saturday night.

The cold weather means we could see issues pop up from pipes freezing, especially for northern counties.

We finally get back above freezing for everyone by Sunday afternoon.

Though the temperatures will be cold, it will be a sunny weekend.

A bigger warming trend is coming for next week.

