More charges filed against man who allegedly exposed himself on greenway

CORNELIUS, N.C. — More charges have been filed against a man who is accused of exposing himself multiple times on a Cornelius greenway.

Per court records, he is not yet charged with the March 30th alleged incident in which police say he was caught doing lewd acts on a trail camera. https://t.co/QgjFbgERSp — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) April 11, 2024

An undercover operation on Saturday led to the arrest of 27-year-old Austin Scott Moyer, records show. Investigators said several tips from the community pushed officers to go undercover to find him.

According to a warrant affidavit, Moyer confessed to being the man in a video recorded by a McDowell Creek Greenway visitor on March 17. They said on that day, someone recorded him in a dark-colored hoodie, black sweatpants, a black mask, and green shoes. He was inappropriately touching himself while the victim walked by, police said, and was holding his phone to potentially record their reaction. The victim reported the incident to police the next day.

Cornelius police said over the next few weeks, they used deer trail cameras set up along the greenway to try to catch the suspect again. Twelve days later, on March 30, a camera caught Moyer wearing the same clothes with his hands near his genitals.

According to the arrest sheet for Moyer, detectives went undercover on Saturday. A detective walked past Moyer along the trail toward the opposite end, waited a few minutes, and walked back. Police said around 6 p.m., Moyer walked by wearing the same clothes with no mask. Shortly afterward, they saw him performing a sex act while holding his phone.

Moyer took off running, police said, but undercover officers quickly arrested him for indecent exposure. After searching, officers found a black mask and a lubricant.

Moyer confessed the March 17 incident to detectives.

Cornelius police said they took a similar report on Sept. 19, 2023. A detective called the victim in that incident, who was able to confirm that the suspect in that case was also Moyer.

Jail records show Moyer is now charged with three counts of indecent exposure. Per court records, he has not yet been charged with the March 30 incident.

