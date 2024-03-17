More development planned at LKN hospital

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Atrium Health is on track for a summer 2025 opening of its new hospital in Cornelius. The $255 million project is expected to be followed by surrounding mixed-use development, according to an Atrium executive.

Bill Leonard, president of Atrium Health University City, said the Atrium Health Lake Norman building would be encapsulated around the end of this month. Equipment installation in the five-story hospital would take more time, he added.

Leonard gave an update on the project during a Cornelius Today Newsmakers Breakfast event at The Peninsula Club.

