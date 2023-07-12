More guns being found at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — More guns are being found in travelers’ carry-on luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport compared to this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA issued stats at the halfway point of the year showing how many guns have been found at security checkpoints.

There were 66 guns found at Charlotte Douglas between January and June this year. That’s up from 52 in the same timespan last year.

Being the busiest airport in North Carolina, it’s no surprise that TSA found the most guns at CLT. TSA says 39 guns have been found at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this year. Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro had 12 guns found. There were year-over-year increases at all three airports.

Asheville Regional Airport did see fewer guns this year -- six guns were found, compared to 13 at the same time last year.

You can fly with a firearm, but it has to be properly packed and only in checked baggage. It also must be declared at the airline ticket counter, the TSA says. Airlines can also have additional requirements for firearms and ammunition or prohibit flying with them.

According to the TSA, the civil penalty for getting caught with a gun at a security checkpoint can go to a maximum of $15,000 per violation.

You can check the security line wait times at the Charlotte airport by clicking this link.

