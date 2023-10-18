More restaurants, retail planned for Farmington development in Harrisburg

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based MPV Properties is adding to the tenant mix at Farmington with new restaurants, retail options and a Harris Teeter Fuel Center planned.

MPV is leading development of that 180-acre project, which will feature over 600 homes and 275,000 square feet of commercial space when complete. It is just off Interstate 485 at Rocky River Road, on the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus county line.

Construction on a new retail building, called Small Shops II, is set to begin soon. Negotiations are ongoing with two uses that would occupy the 11,865-square-foot building.

