Crews find body of fourth adult in campground floodwaters; baby still missing

HIDDENITE, N.C. — Crews have found the body of a fourth adult Friday morning in floodwaters near the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County. Officials are still looking for a missing baby.
Officials said three people died and two others, including a 1-year-old child, had been missing after dozens were rescued from rising floodwaters Thursday morning at the campground.
>> To stay on top of changing weather conditions be sure to download our free WSOC-TV Weather app.
The Conover Fire Department posted on its Twitter around 6:10 a.m. saying it was responding to a water rescue at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground on Princess Lane where dozens of campers were trapped.
A short time later, Iredell County officials said they assisted with the rescue and helped bring more than 15 people to safety.
Channel 9 reporter Anthony Kustura was at the campground as swiftwater rescue crews used rafts to move through several feet of moving water from the South Yadkin River to rescue people.
“This is labor-intensive work. We’re going to be here for a while, searching, making sure everyone is accounted for and treated,” Kurt Deaton with the Mooresville Fire Department said.
According to officials, 32 people were rescued.
Later Thursday afternoon, officials said three people were found dead at the campsite after floodwaters rose quickly, inundating the campground. A 1-year-old child was still unaccounted for, but no names have been released.
“People floating on top of their campers and stuff like that -- there’s still people missing,” said Kadee Court, whose family lives at the campground. “I just hope they find the people that haven’t been found yet.”
>> If you would like to help the families displaced by flash flooding at the Hiddenite, CLICK HERE.
Rescuers said the doors to the campers could not be opened Thursday due to high water. Crews stopped their search at 6 p.m. and picked back up at 7 a.m. Friday.
Alexander County experienced major flooding Thursday after getting about 7-10 inches of rain Thursday. Officials said 50 roadways across the county have been damaged, with four bridges washed out.
According to officials, another person was killed in a crash on Hopewell Church Road in the Vashti community after a bridge was washed out by high floodwaters. That person’s name has not been released.
Alexander County Emergency Services opened a storm shelter at East Taylorsville Baptist Church to help those affected by the flooding. There were more than a dozen people in the shelter overnight, including first responders.
The American Red Cross moved them into a hotel for the night.
The pastor at the church said the people who were rescued showed up with only the clothes they were wearing.
“When I say they have nothing, they have nothing to go back to,” Pastor Jaime Steele said. “Absolutely nothing. They’ve lost everything.”
Several families called the campground -- which was destroyed -- home.
“It’s really devastating, you know?” Steele said. “You see people who have literally lost everything, and they have friends and family members they are looking for, right now. It’s really tragic.”
The Charlotte Fire Department will assist in Friday’s search.
“Pray for the families,” Steele said. “For those that are missing, pray for their families, as well.”
Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
© 2020 Cox Media Group