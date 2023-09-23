More than 43,000 North Carolinians without power hours after Ophelia makes landfall

Tropical Storm Ophelia touched down along the North Carolina coast on Saturday morning, causing dozens of thousands to lose power.

Duke Energy alone reports almost 28,000 customers without power.

Greene County has the highest percent of outages, with 61.46 percent of customers without power. Larger counties, like Beaufort and Carteret, have more customers without power, but at a smaller proportion.

Charlottans haven’t seen much of an impact from Ophelia yet. Less than 100 customers reported a loss of power, according to poweroutage.us.

Less than 500 customers lost power in South Carolina.

