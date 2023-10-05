More than 50 face charges after York County’s ‘Operation Diamondback’

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is touting the results of their summer campaign to reduce the number of stolen cars and car break-ins in the county.

The results: Eighteen stolen firearms, 74 stolen cars seized, and 51 people are facing charges.

It’s part of what the sheriff’s office called Operation Diamondback.

“So our message to the criminals is, ‘Don’t cross the line. Don’t cross the state line and think that you’re going to come and commit crimes,’” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The sheriff’s office said they’re not done yet. They still have 27 arrests to make.

