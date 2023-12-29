More than 660K gallons of sewage spill into Newton creek

HICKORY, N.C. — More than 660,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek in Newton, according to the Hickory Daily Record.

It happened on McKay Road next to the Clark Creek Wastewater Plant.

The city told the newspaper that the spill was caused by heavy rain in the area overloading their systems.

The National Weather Service says Catawba County got nearly 4 inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday.

The City of Newtown told the Hickory Daily Record that the spill is not impacting water quality or the surrounding environment, and it will continue to monitor the area.

(WATCH BELOW: Tractor-trailer flips, spilling load of chicken poop onto ramp to I-85)

Tractor-trailer flips, spilling load of chicken poop onto ramp to I-85

©2023 Cox Media Group