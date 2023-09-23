Local

MORE THAN PINK Walk in Charlotte raises funds for breast cancer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Susan G. Komen More than Pink Walk The walk raises money toward breast cancer research.

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk, a fundraising event for breast cancer, was held in Symphony Park on Saturday.

Susan G. Komen holds the annual event to raise money for breast cancer research and navigation and care services for patients.

Breast cancer survivors, those battling metastatic breast cancer, Susan G. Komen supporters, and others impacted by the disease participated in the walk.

The event featured a warm-up before the walk and speeches from local breast cancer survivors, people with metastatic breast cancer, and others.

Some of the event sponsors included:

  • Audi Charlotte
  • Principal Financial
  • Chicago Pneumatic
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield NC

The event began at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and ended with an after party at 9:45 a.m. in the park.

