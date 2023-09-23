MORE THAN PINK Walk in Charlotte raises funds for breast cancer

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk, a fundraising event for breast cancer, was held in Symphony Park on Saturday.

Susan G. Komen holds the annual event to raise money for breast cancer research and navigation and care services for patients.

Breast cancer survivors, those battling metastatic breast cancer, Susan G. Komen supporters, and others impacted by the disease participated in the walk.

The event featured a warm-up before the walk and speeches from local breast cancer survivors, people with metastatic breast cancer, and others.

The event began at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning and ended with an after party at 9:45 a.m. in the park.

