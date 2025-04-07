Morganton man arrested after waving gun around inside Ross

MORGANTON, N.C. — Morganton Public Safety responded to a call about a man waving a gun around in a Ross Dress for Less on Saturday.

Morganton Heights Shopping Center’s Ross Dress for Less employees called Morganton Public Safety and brought customers into the store’s backroom after a man with a gun was yelling and telling others to get to the back of the store.

Police said investigations revealed the man had been in a verbal altercation with another man outside the storefront. That’s when Mickey William Norton entered the store, waving a 9-millimeter handgun.

When police arrived at the store, the 29-year-old suspect exited the store and put the gun on the ground as directed by police officers, according to the Public Safety Department.

Mickey Norton (Morganton Public Safety Department)

Norton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the public, officials said.

He is being held on a secured bond set at $2,500. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

WATCH: 2 charged after shooting at popular Hickory shopping center

2 charged after shooting at popular Hickory shopping center

©2025 Cox Media Group