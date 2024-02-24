Most Mecklenburg ZIP codes seeing homes on market longer

CHARLOTTE — All but four ZIP codes in Mecklenburg County saw homes spend more time on the market last year than in 2022, providing a bit of breathing room to local homebuyers.

The ZIP code with the biggest increase was 28269, north of center city and to the east of Interstate 77 toward Highland Creek. Homes there averaged 83 days on the market — the equivalent of more than two months longer than the 15-day average in 2022. That ZIP code also recorded the most home sales in 2023.

Two other ZIP codes had homes sit on the market for 20 or more days longer in 2023 over the previous year: 28227 in the Mint Hill area and 28213 in Harrisburg.

The days-on-market metric refers to the time between a home being listed and when it comes off the market, such as going under contract. That measure resets for a listing if a pending sale falls through.

Check out the full report on CBJ’s website here to see how other ZIP codes fared.

