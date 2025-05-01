Mother arrested two years after baby’s fentanyl death, deputies say

LENIOR, N.C. — A woman was arrested two years into an investigation into her baby’s death, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

In March 2023, police said they received reports about a baby in cardiac arrest at a home along Forrest Hill Park Place in Lenoir.

Investigators later discovered the 7-month-old had fentanyl in its system when they died.

The child’s mother, Paige Blue, was then charged with murder and felony child abuse.

Blue was extradited to Lenior from Lee County, which is just outside of Fort Myers, Florida, this week.

