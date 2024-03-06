Mother charged after her 3-year-old son shot himself, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound last month has been charged, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On February 21, police were called to an apartment in Wendover Gardens. At the scene, it was discovered that he had gotten a hold of an unsecured handgun and shot himself.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said the mother of the child, 31-year-old Candise Griffin, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter hours after the incident.

On March 5, Griffin turned herself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. She is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

