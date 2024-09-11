Mother, daughter donate to first responders in remembrance of 9/11

CHARLOTTE — On this anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and for so many, it is a time to remember.

For a local woman and her daughter, it’s also their reason to give back.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with the duo, who said while it takes some time to get everything they need, collecting food and drinks for first responders has become an annual tradition.

Kristin Tarlton is originally from New York. She says the anniversary of 9/11 particularly affects her because that’s the day a member of her church, James Amato, died.

Amato was a Brooklyn fire captain, according to the Tarlton family.

“He was the type of person who would give anything to anybody in our congregation,” Kristin Tarlton said. “I wanted to do something special in honor of him because – I don’t ever want ever to forget that day. I don’t want her ever to forget that day.”

So when Kristin Tarlton moved to Steele Creek 20 years ago she decided to take action.

“It started where I would just take a bag to a local fire department. Then it grew to 2 bags. Then, as she got older, she said, “Mom, how about more?’” Kristin Tarlton explained.

Kristin Tarlton said as a toddler, her daughter Madison Tarlton used to set up a board in front of their home and ask for food donations from neighbors.

During COVID, they collected enough food to serve five fire stations and a police department.

Madison Tarlton, now 14, said it allowed her to connect with first responders. It has also taught her a valuable lesson about the importance of serving others.

“There was this one year at the firehouse, and there’s a girl there, and her face lit up, and she looked like she was about to start crying,” Madison Tarlton said.

On Sunday, the Tarlton’s delivered the food donations to Fire Station 37.

Kristin Tarlton told Channel 9 that she hoped James Amato would have appreciated their community efforts.

“I would like to think he is looking down proud, that he touched at least one person’s heart,” Kristin Tarlton elaborated.

