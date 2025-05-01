Mother sues Pineville police after daughter falls from moving cruiser on I-485

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A mother is suing the Pineville Police Department, as well as an officer, after her daughter escaped from a moving cruiser and fell onto Interstate 485.

The incident was caught on body camera video in 2022.

At that time, Morgan Johnson was arrested following a domestic dispute. While being taken to jail, Johnson, slipping out of her handcuffs, rolled down the window and climbed out of the cruiser while it was traveling down the interstate.

According to the lawsuit, the officer didn’t slow down or stop when he noticed the window rolling down. It said he should have had the windows locked.

The suit also said Johnson suffered severe brain injuries and could no longer care for herself. Her mother is asking for someone to be held accountable, as well as for a jury trial and damages.

After the incident, the Pineville Police Department said they were making changes, including disabling the rear window and door locks on cruisers.

Channel 9 has reached out to the department for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back.

