Mother without stable home files lawsuit to keep kids at schools

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County mother whose children don’t have a stable home is fighting to keep them enrolled at the schools they’ve been at for the past year.

Channel 9 uncovered her federal lawsuit against Gaston County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Federal law grants students who don’t have stable housing the right to stay in their current school even if they move.

However, the lawsuit claims that’s not happening.

The mother says her kids are going to be forced to move schools.

She is asking a judge to reinstate the children at their original schools, allow them to participate in school activities, provide transportation to their schools, and remove absences from their records.

©2024 Cox Media Group