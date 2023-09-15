Motorcyclist IDed, wanted after chase that led to 2 deaths

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory say a motorcyclist is facing charges after being involved in a pursuit that led to the deaths of a mother and son last week.

According to an update from the Hickory Police Department on Friday, investigators say 24-year-old Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed along Highway 70 on Sept. 8 in southwest Hickory.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson

When a police officer began pursuing Johnson, a car proceeded through a green light in the path of the police cruiser. The cruiser smashed into the car, killing Cynthia Fox and her 13-year-old son, Michael Lail.

Johnson was identified as the motorcycle driver on Friday. Police say he’s wanted for felony charges of eluding arrest in a motor vehicle causing death.

Police say Johnson could be traveling in a silver Hyundai Sonata with the license plate KER-1082.

The Hickory police officer who crashed into the car was identified as 24-year-old Atia Mohamed Shamseldin.

‘This should not have happened’

Ella Gayer lost her mom and brother.

“There’s no sense in putting other people’s lives in danger in that second because you can still get them,” she said.

Hickory police sent Channel 9 their chase policy that says, in part, the officer should “weigh the importance of apprehending suspects….against the risks associated with vehicle pursuits. The safety of the public and the officer are the primary considerations in determining whether to begin or continue a vehicle pursuit.”

The policy allows officers to go through a red light or stop sign, but only after slowing down for safety.

Beth Fox said she is praying for the officer and his family but believes he should be held accountable.

“This is senseless. This should not have happened,” she said. “He should not have been chasing a motorcycle just because of a tag and my daughter and grandson have to die for that.”

“The only thing I want to know about that whole situation is why he tried pursuing a motorcycle in an SUV, knowing he’s not going to catch him whatsoever,” Worley said.

Worley said Fox was a hardworking, loving mother.

“She was always the biggest kindhearted person; she never met a stranger, and she would give everything she had to anybody if they needed it,” Worley said.

Officer Shamseldin has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. The police chief said the SUV did not have a dashboard camera, but the officer does have a body camera and they’ll be checking that.

An accident reconstruction team spent hours at the scene Monday trying to determine exactly what happened. They also planned to pull data from the officer’s car to determine his speed at the time of the wreck. State troopers said once they finish their investigation, they’ll meet with the district attorney and let him decide on charges.

“We’ve got to change this and the only way that’s going to happen is for there to be charges,” Beth Fox said. “I don’t want him to go to prison, I don’t want that for him, but I want there to be consequences. I want people to know if you do this -- when you kill somebody, there’s a consequence and you’ve got to pay it just like I do.”

