Local

Motorcyclist killed in Catawba

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Police lights

Explosion: File photo. Police responded to a double-wide mobile home that exploded early Tuesday. (Adobe Stock )

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATAWBA, N.C. — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Catawba on Friday night, troopers say.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, Wesley Todd Crawford was speeding down Oxford School Road near US 70 in Catawba County around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: 3 hurt in north Charlotte crash, neighbors suspect street racing

He crossed the center line, drove off the road and overturned while driving a 2010 Yamaha motorcycle, NCSHP says.

Troopers say he was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

The road was closed for a couple of hours while NCSHP investigated.

(WATCH: Train from Charlotte hits, kills person)

Train from Charlotte hits, kills person

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read