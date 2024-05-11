Motorcyclist killed in Catawba

CATAWBA, N.C. — A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Catawba on Friday night, troopers say.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, Wesley Todd Crawford was speeding down Oxford School Road near US 70 in Catawba County around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

He crossed the center line, drove off the road and overturned while driving a 2010 Yamaha motorcycle, NCSHP says.

Troopers say he was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

The road was closed for a couple of hours while NCSHP investigated.

