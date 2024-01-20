Local

Mount Holly man wins $100K on $3 lottery ticket

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH — Julian Macaulay, of Mount Holly, won $100,000 on a $3 Power Play ticket, N.C. Education Lottery officials said.

Macaulay bought the Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Jan.10 drawing. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

He claimed his prize on Thursday and after federal and state taxes, took home $71,501.

