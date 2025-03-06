Mountain area schools adjust schedules due to snowy weather

NORTH CAROLINA — Multiple mountain area school districts adjusted their schedules Thursday due to winter weather moving through the region.

Ashe County: Schools in Ashe County will be on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Avery County: Schools in Avery County will operate on a remote learning schedule Thursday.

Watauga County: Schools in Watauga County will operate on a remote learning schedule Thursday.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday said there is a High Wind Warning is in place for the mountains Thursday, with gusts expected to near 50 mph.

It's still quite breezy this morning and it will remain windy all day. A High Wind Warning is in place for the mountains with winds gusting at least to 50 mph. We'll have gusts around the metro to near 30 mph. pic.twitter.com/Yuc2Jdtzea — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 6, 2025

