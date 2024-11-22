Mountain area schools impacted by winter weather

NORTH CAROLINA — A few schools in the mountains have been impacted by winter weather Friday morning.
Avery County schools announced it will be operating on a remote learning day due to high winds, snow accumulations, and freezing temperatures in the area.
Watauga County schools also announced they would be operating on a remote learning day.
Teachers and other staff members will have the choice to work remotely as well.
Ashe County schools will also operate remotely.
