Mountain area schools impacted by winter weather

NORTH CAROLINA — A few schools in the mountains have been impacted by winter weather Friday morning.

Avery County schools announced it will be operating on a remote learning day due to high winds, snow accumulations, and freezing temperatures in the area.

Watauga County schools also announced they would be operating on a remote learning day.

Teachers and other staff members will have the choice to work remotely as well.

Ashe County schools will also operate remotely.

