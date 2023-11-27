‘Mouth dropped wide open’: North Carolina man wins $100K through scratch-off

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. — A Wake County man has won $100,000 after purchasing a scratch-off ticket, according to reports from WTVD.

Rodney Harrington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that he stopped at the Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh to buy a Gatorade.

“I initially only went in the store to get a Gatorade,” Harrington explained.

While purchasing the drink, Harrington said he decided to purchase a $20 200X The Cash ticket during checkout.

He told WTVD that he was shocked when he realized his scratch-off was worth $100,000.

“My mouth just dropped wide open,” Harrington said.

He said the first thing he did was call his brother to tell him what happened.

Harrington told WTVD that he took home $71,259 after required state and federal taxes were deducted.

“I’ve got four daughters, so I’m sure they will have some ideas about how I should spend it,” Harrington said.

