Local

‘Mouth dropped wide open’: North Carolina man wins $100K through scratch-off

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

200X The Cash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. — A Wake County man has won $100,000 after purchasing a scratch-off ticket, according to reports from WTVD.

Rodney Harrington told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that he stopped at the Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh to buy a Gatorade.

“I initially only went in the store to get a Gatorade,” Harrington explained.

While purchasing the drink, Harrington said he decided to purchase a $20 200X The Cash ticket during checkout.

He told WTVD that he was shocked when he realized his scratch-off was worth $100,000.

ALSO READ: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Cleveland County

“My mouth just dropped wide open,” Harrington said.

He said the first thing he did was call his brother to tell him what happened.

Harrington told WTVD that he took home $71,259 after required state and federal taxes were deducted.

“I’ve got four daughters, so I’m sure they will have some ideas about how I should spend it,” Harrington said.

VIDEO: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Cleveland County

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Cleveland County

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read