Much-anticipated flight launches at CLT

By Charlotte Business Journal

American Airlines American Airlines celebrated the inaugural flight to Tulum, Mexicofrom Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in Tulum on March 28. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines has officially launched its much-anticipated Tulum route from Charlotte, making it one of the first international flights to touch down at the new Mexican airport.

Executives from American Airlines Group Inc. and Charlotte Douglas International Airport gathered today to send off the Boeing 737 as it left for Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, which uses the TQO code, late Thursday morning.

The Tulum airport has been open to domestic travel since Dec. 1, serving Mexican carriers Aeromexico and Viva Aerobus, as construction there continued. Its first international flights landed Thursday.

