Much-anticipated restaurant Leluia Hall eyes summer opening

CHARLOTTE — Work has ramped up on Leluia Hall in Dilworth, with a summer opening targeted.

The high-end, steak-and-surf restaurant has turned its attention to interior elements after facing a full year of structural holdups, Jamie Brown says. She and husband Jeff Tonidandel are behind Leluia Hall and Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group.

The 5,254-square-foot restaurant is the latest iteration for the former church at 1829 Cleveland Ave., which dates to 1915. It was formerly home to Bonterra.

