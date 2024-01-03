Muddy River Distillery eyes June opening as it works to transform historic Mount Holly mill

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Muddy River Distillery is pushing forward with its $4 million plans to transform the historic Mount Holly Cotton Mill. Co-founder Robbie Delaney says the goal is to open that location in June. It is located at 250 N. Main St. in Mount Holly.

Those operations will house the rum distillery’s production capabilities and offices as well as a craft cocktail bar, lounge, restaurant, and event space. Outside, the property has over 700 feet of frontage on Dutchmans Creek, perfect for festivals, markets, concerts, and events.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Mount Holly unveils two bronze statues to remember fallen officer Tyler Herndon

Mount Holly unveils two bronze statues to remember fallen officer Tyler Herndon





©2024 Cox Media Group