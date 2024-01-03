Local

Muddy River Distillery eyes June opening as it works to transform historic Mount Holly mill

By Charlotte Business Journal

Mount Holly Cotton Mill The mill, built in 1875, is the oldest surviving textile mill in Gaston County. It sits on a roughly 4.5-acre parcel along Dutchmans Creek at 250 N. Main St. in Mount Holly. (Melissa Key)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Muddy River Distillery is pushing forward with its $4 million plans to transform the historic Mount Holly Cotton Mill. Co-founder Robbie Delaney says the goal is to open that location in June. It is located at 250 N. Main St. in Mount Holly.

Those operations will house the rum distillery’s production capabilities and offices as well as a craft cocktail bar, lounge, restaurant, and event space. Outside, the property has over 700 feet of frontage on Dutchmans Creek, perfect for festivals, markets, concerts, and events.

