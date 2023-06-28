Multi-agency partnership created to combat internet crimes against children

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a plan to combat internet crimes against children. To begin the fight against the trend, CMPD announced a partnership with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

At a multi-agency press conference Wednesday, CMPD reported a “disturbing increase in these types of online crimes.” Internet crimes against children include child sexual abuse material and child exploitation.

“These crimes know no geographical, racial, or socioeconomic boundaries,” said CMPD Special Victims Division Lieutenant Jim Ivie. “They target both boys and girls and severely affect the mental health of our children. Our goal today is to bring this problem to light for parents and to keep our children from being victimized.”

Cyber tips reported to CMPD increased from 98 tips reported in 2016 to 724 reported in 2022 -- an increase of more than 200 percent. According to the SBI, nearly 19,000 cyber tips were reported in North Carolina in 2022, up from approximately 2,500 in 2016.

Cyber tips, Source: CMPD and SBI

Kevin Roughton with the SBI says the crimes often involve cell phones, and there are no signs of the trend slowing.

“Last month our tips were the second highest month that we’ve ever had,” Roughton said.

The catch is that by the time investigators are involved, it’s often too late. The trauma resulting from these crimes often leads to serious impacts on their mental health, the FBI said.

“Many dedicated law enforcement officers strive daily to bring those who harm children to justice, but every investigation we work, means a crime has already happened and a child is already harmed,” said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beth Boggess. “We’re talking about kids that may be self-harming themselves, and the trauma causing them to take their own life.”

“The FBI is often asked where criminals are lurking. It’s simple, they are anywhere our children are online. Parents are the first line of defense,” Boggess added.

The agencies agreed that parental involvement is necessary.

CMPD shared tips to protect your child:

Tell your children to NEVER send any explicit images to anyone online. Also, never chat online with someone they do not know in person. Limit and monitor the amount of time your child spends on their screens. Know your child’s passwords, and what they are doing and saying online. pic.twitter.com/oqaEYWbDrp — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 28, 2023

To report abuse in Charlotte, call 911 or 311 and make a report. You can also contact the North Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip Line, by visiting cybertipline.org or calling 1-800-THE-LOST. To report images you believe are being circulated online, visit Takeitdown.ncmec.org.

(WATCH: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime)

Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime

©2023 Cox Media Group