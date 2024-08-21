Local

Multi-jurisdiction investigation in Lenoir leads to drug arrest

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LENOIR, N.C. — An investigation conducted by federal, state, and local authorities led to the arrest of Adrian Hill who is accused of having nearly 700 grams of meth at his Lenoir apartment.

A search warrant was executed on Monday night at Hill’s apartment on Norwood Street, which netted 697 grams of meth and $5,300 in cash.

Police charged him with several charges related to dealing drugs.

Hill is under a $200,000 bond and has his first court date on Wednesday in Caldwell County.

