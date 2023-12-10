Multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash sends several to hospital in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Statesville on Saturday.

According to the Statesville Police Department (SPD), the accident happened around 10:19 a.m., on Shelton Avenue near West Raleigh Avenue.

At the scene, officers saw that paramedics were already giving first aid to crash victims.

Investigators say a gray Honda Pilot was heading north on Shelton Avenue when it stopped to yield to traffic while turning. A white Buick Enclave was traveling behind the Honda, didn’t break in time, and hit the rear of the Honda as they were trying to turn left into a parking lot.

Police say the impact from the Buick caused the Honda to lose control and hit two parked vehicles. During the crash, the Honda had seven passengers, three adults and four children.

Three of the children and their mother were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other adults and an 18-month-old child were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Officers say the driver of the Buick was also taken to the hospital for medical care.

Every person involved in the accident suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says the incident is still under investigation and is asking anyone with information to reach out to the department.

