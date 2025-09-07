Multiple crews respond to fully-involved house fire in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. — Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Morganton after receiving the call Sunday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene at the 300 block of Brookwood Road around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure heavily engulfed in flames, prompting a coordinated response from multiple agencies and the establishment of a water supply operation on-site.

The fire has led to the temporary closure of NC 18 South in the area to facilitate the water supply operation, with the road expected to reopen around 11:00 a.m.

The structure was reported to be vacant, but firefighters are working to confirm that no individuals were inside at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Several agencies are involved in the response, including the City of Morganton Public Safety, Salem Fire Department, Enola Fire Department, Drexel Fire Department, Triple Community Fire Department, George Hildebran Fire Department, Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Burke County 911.

Officials asked that residents and motorists avoid the area and use alternate routes until the scene is cleared and the road reopens.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided as necessary as fire crews continue to manage the situation and investigate the cause of the blaze, officials said.

WATCH: Investigators search for cause of fire that killed 80-year-old woman in Monroe

Investigators search for cause of fire that killed 80-year-old woman in Monroe

©2025 Cox Media Group