Multiple hospitalized from accident on I-85 NB near Belmont

CHARLOTTE — Two people were rushed to the hospital following a crash on I-85 near Belmont Saturday morning.

The accident happened on the northbound lanes of I-85 between Park Road (exit 27) and Moore’s Chapel Road (exit 29) around 2 a.m. Saturday.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and another suffered serious injuries.

The highway was closed for an hour while law enforcement and emergency responders investigated.

The road reopened around 3 a.m.

