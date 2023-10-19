Multiple injured in CATS bus crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened in southwest Charlotte in the area of Clanton Road and Pelton Street around 12:55 p.m. Thursday.
MEDIC said seven people were transported to the hospital but all the injuries were minor.
One of the patients transported was the bus operator.
CATS told Channel 9 that bus 1068 was operating on Route 2 inbound when the bus was involved in an accident with a non-CATS vehicle.
Channel 9 is working to learn what led to the crash.
