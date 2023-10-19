Multiple injured in CATS bus crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened in southwest Charlotte in the area of Clanton Road and Pelton Street around 12:55 p.m. Thursday.

MEDIC said seven people were transported to the hospital but all the injuries were minor.

One of the patients transported was the bus operator.

CATS told Channel 9 that bus 1068 was operating on Route 2 inbound when the bus was involved in an accident with a non-CATS vehicle.

Channel 9 is working to learn what led to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: CATS bus driver who fought for safety changes is now trying to get her job back)

CATS bus driver who fought for safety changes is now trying to get her job back

©2023 Cox Media Group