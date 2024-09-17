Multiple people hurt in northeast Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people have been hurt following a crash in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on East Sugar Creek near The Plaza.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and two others were treated for minor injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

