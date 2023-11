ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Beginning in Anson County on Monday, multiple railroad crossings will be closed for days while CSX works on them.

According to CSX, people will not be allowed to drive over the railroads while they are shut down.

Residents should expect each crossing to be closed for three or five days.

Officials say there will be detours in place for drivers to get around the construction.

