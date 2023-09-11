Multiple under question in stabbing at Durham high school

DURHAM, N.C. — One person was stabbed at a high school in Durham, and multiple people are being questioned in connection to it.

Northern High School was put under lockdown around 11 a.m. Monday, according to Channel 9′s partners in Raleigh, ABC 11.

Officials say some sort of fight may have broken out, leading to the stabbing. Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead told ABC 11 at least one person was hospitalized.

“Kids are safe here at Northern,” Birkhead said. “We’re going to continue to work together and continue to be prepared, because these things will happen unfortunately. Schools are not immune to violence or any incident of this nature. So that is why it is important that we ensure our public and our parents and our students, that we are going to do everything that we can to make sure that they are safe.”

The school resumed normal operations around 1 p.m.

