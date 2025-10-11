Murder suspect back in jail after judge revokes bond

CHARLOTTE — The family of Robert Murphy is relieved now that the man accused of murdering him is back in jail.

40-year-old William Bordsen was arrested back in July on first-degree murder charges, but managed to bond out in only three days.

Police said he beat 65-year-old Robert Murphy to death in their east Charlotte apartment. He claims Murphy was drunk and started the fight. On Friday prosecutors said that was not true, that the toxicology showed that Murphy was not drunk and that cellphone video showed that Bordsen recorded himself taunting Murphy as he lay dying. For those reasons, Ryan Murphy, his son, said Bordsen should have never been allowed out of jail. Channel 9’s Glenn Counts caught up with him by phone.

“To brutalize somebody, to beat them to near death, not even to death but near death to where he’s making noises on the ground and this guy pulls out his phone, takes a video of my father. It’s the sickest thing I ever heard in my life,” Ryan Murphy said.

Bordsen is in jail under no bond.

While the family is happy about that, they still worry that could change in the future.

