Music amp starts fire in south Charlotte home

Firefighters in Charlotte say a piece of musical equipment led to a fire inside a home when nobody was there Friday morning.

The fire happened before 11 a.m. on Aldergrove Road, which is just off Weddington Road in south Charlotte.

Nobody was home when the fire broke out, the Charlotte Fire Department said. A smoke alarm activated the home’s security system, which alerted first responders to the fire.

CFD said the fire started because of an electrical problem with a musical amplifier.

The fire department says losses were estimated at about $15,000.

