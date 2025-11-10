Local

Music venue planned for South End

Anthem Music Hall is planned for this building at 2519 S. Tryon St. in South End. (Melissa Key)
CHARLOTTE — A music hall appears to be in the works at this proposed South End development.

A city of Charlotte filing for 2519 S. Tryon St. includes “Anthem Music Hall” under the project description. It calls for the renovation of an existing building for a music venue.

