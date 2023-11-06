Myers Park home sale at $3.85M registers as Mecklenburg County’s priciest

Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sale in September clocked in at a lower price than seen during previous months this year. That home in Myers Park sold for $3.85 million.

It’s well behind the $7.1 million sale of a north Mecklenburg County estate in August that set a record for the town of Davidson, as well as the $6.8 million sale in July of a Cornelius home that marked the priciest residential transaction per square foot ever on Lake Norman. Both of those sales topped the list for their respective month.

So far this year, the county’s top-priced home sale came in April — when a more than 10,000-square-foot property in Foxcroft sold for $7.5 million in an off-market transaction.

The home in Myers Park totals more than 5,000 square feet, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. Built in 1928, it has been remodeled and expanded over the years and now houses five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The 0.49-acre corner lot has a pool and a detached building with a garage and additional living spaces, property records show.

