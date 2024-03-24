Myers Park properties dominate priciest home sales

CHARLOTTE — Half of Mecklenburg County’s 10 most expensive home sales in February came from one Charlotte neighborhood: Myers Park.

That includes what was the county’s overall top-priced home sale last month. Selling for $4.35 million, that home is in the heart of Myers Park on the 2200 block of Queens Road East.

The brick, one-and-a-half-story home has 5,804 square feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms, its listing details state.

Built in 2007, it sits on a 0.62-acre lot. The property last sold for $705,000 in 2006, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

Properties included in CBJ’s February roundup range in sale price from about $2.5 million to the $4.35 million sale in Myers Park. Check out each of those here.

