CHARLOTTE — LittleSpoon marked 10 years in business last week. But yesterday, the neighborhood breakfast and lunch restaurant closed its doors for good in Myers Park.

Owner Alesha Stegemeyer told the Charlotte Business Journal that littleSpoon’s equipment and remaining three-year lease at 2820 Selwyn Ave. recently sold in an asset sale.

The decision was driven by a number of factors, she said.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





